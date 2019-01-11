Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

EDF-Masdar win 400MW Saudi Arabia project

11 January 2019 by David Weston

The 400MW Dumat Al Jandal project in Saudi Arabia will be built by a consortium of the French energy firm and the Middle Eastern developer after securing a $21.30/MWh offtake deal.

The result of the tender was announced one year after Saudi Arabia completed its first utility-scale wind turbine -- a GE Renewable Energy 2.75-120 installed for oil company Aramco
The result of the tender was announced one year after Saudi Arabia completed its first utility-scale wind turbine -- a GE Renewable Energy 2.75-120 installed for oil company Aramco

EDF Renewables (51% share) and Masdar (49%) submitted the lowest bid to build Saudi Arabia’s first site in a tender process launched in August 2017.

The partners out-bid three other groups for the 20-year power deal, including an Engie-led consortium, an ACWA Power joint venture and Enel Green Power.

The results of the tender were unveiled in July 2018, but a winner wasn’t named at the time.

"The selection of Masdar and EDF to develop the kingdom’s first utility-scale wind power plant is a significant achievement.

"Saudi Arabia has set a clear energy strategy to substantially increase the share of renewables in its total energy mix to 10% by 2023," said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, chief executive officer of Masdar.

The Dumat Al Jandal project will be the country’s first utility-scale wind site, and the result of the tender comes a year after Saudi Arabia installed its first commercial-scale wind turbine.

It will be installed Al Jough, north-west Saudi Arabia and about 900km north of the capital Riyadh.

EDF said work on the site could start in a few months.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles
and free email bulletins.

Sign up now
Already registered?
Sign in

Leading business intelligence for the wind community.

  • In-depth news, analysis, market insight and trends.
  • Take your 14 day free trial today.
Sign up now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Windpower Monthly Events

More events


Latest Jobs